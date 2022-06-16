All Levels of Healthcare Services Have Been Touched in Enugu, Says Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to providing medical facilities across all level of healthcare services in the state has yielded the desired positive results.

Dr. Obi added that the preference of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration to provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people of the state including those in the rural areas remains sacrosanct.

According to the commissioner, it was in view of the determination that Gov. Ugwuanyi initiated, constructed and equipped Type-3 Healthcare Centres in various local government areas of the state to provide quality, accessible and affordable primary healthcare services to the rural dwellers, in line with his administration’s rural development policy.

Speaking when an indigene of the state and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dumaco Best…