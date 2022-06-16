As Nigeria Grapples with Blackouts, W’Bank Says $100bn Needed to Solve Erratic Power Supply

•NERC, Discos, Gencos, TCN seal deal on compulsory supply of 5000mw of power from July 1

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

As Nigerians continue to contend with erratic power supply, the World Bank has said the country would need about $100 billion in the next 10 years to tackle the challenge which has defied all efforts by administrations since 1999.

However, as part of efforts to address the challenge in the power sector, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday said effective from July 1, 2022, there would be remarkable improvement in the nation’s power sector as market participants have committed in contracts to ensure the generation, transmission and distribution of 5000 megawatts (mw) of electricity in the country.

Commenting on the $100 billion needed by the country over the next 10 years, World Bank’s Regional Director for Infrastructure, Africa West and East of the…