FG Must Protect Lives of Military, Civilians from Attacks, Says NHRC

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said the federal government was duty bound to protect the lives of both the military personnel and other citizens under its jurisdiction from attacks by armed groups.

The Chairperson Governing Council of the Commission, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman said this in Abuja, yesterday.

She said the protection of lives of military personnel and other citizens was imperative given the increased insurgency and counter-insurgency operations in some parts of the country.

Speaking during her opening statement at the colloquium organised by the NHRC in partnership with Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), with the support of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the Chairperson regretted that both the military and other citizens had been known to suffer constant human rights violations in some part of the country.

She noted that the violations…