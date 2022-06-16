Journalists Mourn Raheemat Omoro Momodu

Journalists across the country have been mourning veteran journalist, civil society activist, former leader of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Hajia Raheemat Omoro Momodu, who died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Until her death, Momodu, who hailed from Edo State, was the Principal Programme Officer, Human Security and Civil Society Organizations in the Department of Gender and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission.

According to her former colleagues, she was a passionate believer in the Nigeria Project, with a deep commitment to issues of women and children. This passion and commitment drove her activities throughout her life and were exemplified in the roles she played and the responsibilities that she took on.

They said: “We will hold on to the memory of Raheemat Omoro Momodu in death as we valued her in life. Among the fond memories was her dynamic leadership of the Lagos State Chapter…