Police Arrest 154 Suspects for Various Crimes in Borno

The Police have arrested no fewer than 154 suspects various crimes in Borno State. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abdul Umar, confirmed this while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Maiduguri.

Umar said that out of the 154 suspects, 67 of them were charged to court and remanded in prison custody for being in possession of dangerous arms and disturbance of public peace in Maiduguri metropolis and its environs.

He explained that during the period under review, there were a total of 45 cases reported at the command, 87 suspects arrested, 10 cases charged to court and 35 cases were still under investigation.

He listed the cases to include four cases of rape; eight cases of culpable homicide with nine suspects arrested and being investigated; four cases of kidnapping with nine suspects arrested and being investigated.

Others were 11 cases of criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace,…