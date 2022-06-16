SON Cautions Nigerians against Patronising Substandard Products

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Farouk Salim has urged Nigerians to kick against importers with substandard products in the country.

Salim gave the advice during a one-day sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt, organised by SON, to mark its 50 years celebration.

The DG said the sensitisation programme which harps on, “Son Activities and Mandate,” was to ensure that the public stop patronising both manufacturers and importers of substandard products to save lives in the country.

Salim said one of the challenges facing the country was the issue of importing and producing fake and substandard products.

According to him some of the products are cheap and fake, hence individuals and stakeholders must collaborate with SON and give information to the public.

“One of the biggest challenges is that both the highly…