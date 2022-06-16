To Beat INEC’s Deadline, Tinubu Quietly Submits Forms, Includes ‘Place Holder’ as Running Mate

•PDP screens vice-presidential nominees today

•Party’s NWC meets over c’ttee’s recommendations on running mate

•Atiku speaks on how to free up funds for social investments

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Desperate to beat deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has quietly submitted his forms, with the inclusion of a ‘place holder’ as running mate.

At the same time, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted a 12-man committee-led by Chief Tom Ikimi, to screen the presidential nominees of the party.

Also, following the meetings of the various elders and consultative committees of the party, on the choice of a vice presidential candidate, the National Working Committee (NWC), of the PDP, met to decide on the recommendations made by the various…