AU to Achieve Full Implementation of African Children’s Charter by 2040

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The African Union (AU) has identified actionable steps to be taken towards the full implementation of the African Children’s Charter which has been pegged for 2040.

In her keynote message, member of the African committee of experts in the rights and welfare of the child, Ms. Aver Gaver, said the committee adopted the AU agenda 2040 due to its emphasis on fostering an Africa which is fit for children.

With the 2022 theme: ‘Eliminating harmful practices affecting children: Progress on policy and practice since 2013’, she called on the Nigerian Government to strengthen its child protection system through increased budgetary lines across sectors dealing with child rights implementation.

Furthermore, she emphasised on the establishment of one-stop centres for integrated response to child survivors of rape, child marriage, female genital mutilation, and all forms of violence against children.

“The…