Oyebanji: APC Didn’t Buy Vote in Ekiti Governorship Poll

Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has said neither he nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), engaged in vote-buying alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s election that he won. Speaking with newsmen Monday after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Oyebanji said he never witnessed any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted.

He stressed that he won the election based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state in which he played a prominent role.

The former Secretary to State Government (SSG) said he canvased for votes using the record of performance of the administration and what he had to offer the people going forward.

