2023: APC Chieftain Berates Attempts to Discredit Udofia, Others’ Emergence as Party’s Candidates

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A chieftain of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Eseme Eyiboh, has criticised the role of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Mike Igini, to discredit the primaries of the party that produced candidates ahead for the 2023 general election in the country.

Eyiboh specifically reasoned that the state REC has no justification to state that Mr. Akan Udofia and Senator Godswin Akpabio are not governorship and senatorial candidates respectively of the party because they didn’t pass through the party’s primaries.

Eyiboh, who is the 2023 candidate of the APC for Eket federal constituency, at a press conference in Uyo at the weekend, maintained that utterances by Igini were attempts to frustrate the party primaries duly conducted across the state.

He said it was wrong for Igini to falsely…