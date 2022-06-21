Ogun Students Slam Amosun over Political Rally, Road Show

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Students bodies under the aegis of the National Association Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOS) yesterday took a swipe at the immediate-past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over last week rally at Ake Palace and the road show in the state capital of Abeokuta.

The students described the rally and the road show by the senator and his political supporters as activities capable of causing security breach in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Abeokuta, the students urged stakeholders in the state to call the senator to order and caution him in order to sustain the peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

Speaking for the students, the Ogun State NANS JCC Chairman, Kehinde Damilola, said they have watched with keen interest, the growing hostilities between the incumbent Governor, Dapo…