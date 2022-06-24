Buhari Honours Civil Servant for Saving Nigeria N90bn on Ajaokuta Deal – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the Presidential Merit Award on a civil servant, Umar Adamu Tsoho, whose refusal to cooperate with some contractors in suppressing vital information with promises of huge gratification saved the country the loss of N90 billion on the Ajaokuta steel project.

Umar was one of the 10 officers who received the Presidential Public Service Merit Award yesterday, at the 2022 Civil Service Day Commemoration held at Abuja, for demonstrating high level of commitment and dedication to duty.

The steel officer, who was on the sub-committee on Ajaokuta Project Presidential Implementation Committee, which dealt with the liabilities of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited was honoured for considering the interest of the Ministry of Mines and the ethics of service by presenting DMO Bond Settlement Letters to the Sub-Committee which saved the country the huge loss. The federal government said his action…