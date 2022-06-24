Challenging Oyebanji’s Victory in Court ‘ll be Anti-people, APC Chieftain Tells Oni – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Adesola Gold Adedayo, has advised the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded governorship poll ,Engr Segun Oni, to shelve his decision to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

Adedayo, who was a House of Representatives aspirant in Ekiti North Federal constituency 2 in the 2019 elections, said challenging the election that produced Biodun Oyebanji of the APC as governor- elect in court would be anti-people.

The APC chieftain spoke in Osun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, yesterday while sharing his views with the pressmen on the just concluded Governorship election in the state.

Adedayo appealed to Oni to, as an elder statesman, collaborate with the incoming governor to uplift Ekiti beyond the present level, rather than resorting to litigation that could distract governance .

He…