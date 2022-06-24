Kwara Gov Urges Youths to Shun Drug Abuse – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged young people to stay away from drug abuse and be good ambassadors of their families and the society.

AbdulRazaq gave the advice in Ilorin yesterday at the 2022 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, which was organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, in conjunction with the Kwara State Drug Control Committee and Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

The theme of the event was: ‘Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises’.

He said: “I thank the NDLEA, the government bodies and Office of the First Lady for putting this together.

“It clearly shows that the agency is alive to its responsibilities. The main message here today is: ‘Say no to drug abuse’.

“There is nothing good that comes out of illicit drugs. It destroys you as a person; it…