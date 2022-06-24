NEDC Launches Education Fund, Scholarship Portal in Gombe – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has launched its Education Endowment Fund as well as a scholarship portal.

The NEDC also launched a block of three classrooms in Government Day Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Kwami, Kwami Local Government Area as a pilot scheme that would be replicated in each of the 11 Local Government Areas in Gombe State.

A new set of 500 KVA generator was also donated to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe while 500 units of houses under construction at the Western Byepass, was also inspected.

Gombe State Governor, Mr. Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented at the launch yesterday by his Deputy Governor, Mr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the NEDC which has been contributing immensely in improving the lives of citizens in the region.

Yahaya noted that the NEDC has pursued its mandate with vigor to ensure capacity building and human…