Kizz Daniel’s Colourful ‘Buga’ Visuals Out – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After weeks of anticipation, singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel last Wednesday dropped the visuals for the Tekno assisted smash-hit and world #1 shazamed tune, ‘Buga.’ The massive hit that got millions of Kizz Daniel fans around the world grooving to this infectious new anthem is further celebrated in a cascade of vivacious colours that do justice to the monster hit.

Resplendent in colours that primarily celebrate the motherland and bursting with energy from all the characters displayed in these addictive visuals, ‘Buga’ visuals — are the stuff dreamt of and more. Where Kizz Daniel’s enigmatic presence is undeniable, Tekno brings his original sway which lends an animated personality to an already perfected artwork.

This genius-of-an-artiste, Kizz Daniel has stolen hearts with these visuals and taken not a few on an emotional tourism where everything is rosy, happy and animated. The video which was short on locations in…