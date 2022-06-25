Onyema Honours Nigeria’s Sports Heroes, to Build Wall of Fame – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has pledged to build a Wall of Fame for Nigeria’s distinguished sports icons whose strides played a tremendous role in unifying the country, projecting her in a favourable light and representing the entire black race positively.

Onyema, who was represented by his daughter, Nnenna Onyema, Executive Director, Air Peace, made the statement while delivering a keynote speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA’s, second conversations with the theme ‘FESTAC of Sports’, held in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, on Thursday in Lagos.

Onyema was honoured for his humanitarian act of rescuing Nigerians in South Africa amidst xenophobic attacks and his immense contributions to the Nigerian economy through job creation.

He said, “We cannot adequately promote FESTAC of Sports without, in one way or another, recognising and honouring…