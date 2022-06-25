Oyegun, Oshiomhole, Amaechi Back Tinubu’s Presidency  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from South-south region have thrown their weight behind the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The South-south leaders made their resolutions known after a closed door meeting held on Thursday night in Abuja.

Some of the South-south leaders at the meeting were: former National Chairmen of the party, Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Don Etiebet, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, National Women Leader, Beta Edu, APC National Vice Chairman, South-south, Victor Giadom, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, Sam Jaja, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

In the resolutions made available to journalists yesterday, the South-south leaders commended President Muhamadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for…