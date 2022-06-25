Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Inaugurates New Exco – THISDAYLIVE

The youth wing of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Eti Osa Province in Lagos State has inaugurated a new body of executive members.

The event, which was largely attended by both members and friends of the province, was held at Miracle Breed Church.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Stronger Together’, Bishop Femi Soneye of Miracle Breed Church charged the new executives to work together to realise a uniform goal.

On his part, the newly elected Province Youth Director, Joel Obikoru, said that the new executive members would use the platform to provide opportunities for Nigerian youths in realising their dreams of singing and acting.

He also urged Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote for a credible candidate come 2023.

“What happened today is like a platform for us to work, if we don’t do this we won’t be able to operate.

“We all know that Nigeria is having leadership issues. So, we want to have…