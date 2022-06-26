200,000 Nigerian Refugees in Niger, Cameroon Yet to be Repatriated, Says Zulum – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has disclosed that no fewer than 200,000 people displaced in the Northeast as a result of Boko Haram terrorist attacks are yet to be repatriated to the country.

The affected people have been refugees in some neighbouring countries like Niger and Cameroon where they fled to in the wake of the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists in some parts of the zone.

Speaking weekend at the State House, Abuja, while presenting the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) to the Vice President, Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have repatriated.

The Governor told newsmen after the presentation that in the last few years, “we have repatriated no fewer than 50, 000 people but we still have more than 200,000 left in neighbouring countries.

“So, what we are looking now is to see how we can repatriate indigenes of Borno State that…