Africa as Dumping Ground for European Wastes: From Toxic Wastes to UK Unwanted Refugees – THISDAYLIVE

INTERNATIoNAL

Bola A. Akinterinwa

Once upon a time, Africa was the darling of Nigeria. Africa was first made the cornerstone of Nigeria’s foreign policy and that was from 1960 to 1976. Anti-apartheid policy stand of Nigeria was the major dynamic. In 1976, following the Professor Adebayo Adedeji report, Africa seized to be the cornerstone and became the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy. As centrepiece, Africa was given greater prominence in Nigeria’s foreign policy calculations. This was one major rationale for the nationalisation of the British Petroleum and the Barclays Bank, which became the Union Bank in 1977 and 1978.

As from 1994, with de-apartheidisation, Nigeria does not have any meaningful foreign policy to reckon with. When Dr. Okoi Arikpo was Commissioner for External Affairs under General Yakubu Gowon, he made it clear that Nigeria would not allow the use of Africa simply as a source of raw materials for the development of…