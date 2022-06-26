Dubai Roadshow Targets More Nigerian Travellers – THISDAYLIVE

The Government of Dubai has put in place measures to stimulate the number of Nigerians visiting that country, from its 2019 statistics when Nigeria was one of its top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33 percent in visitor numbers.

This projection is envisaged because of the merger of its tourism department with the department of economy, in an intentional move to position tourism as a huge starter in the economy of Dubai.

It is also supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.

This was disclosed by Regional Director International Operations, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Stella Fabura, during the recent Annual Dubai Roadshow in Lagos.

The event, which featured 33 partners across hospitality, medical and entertainment sectors, also held across key Nigerian cities.

Fabura pointed out that the event aimed at creating interactive sessions…