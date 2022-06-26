Falana Asks Judges to Form Association to Defend Judiciary – THISDAYLIVE

Gboyega Akinsanmi

A human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) yesterday challenged judges to form a national association of judicial officers to protect the interest of the judiciary in line with section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Falana, a former President of the West African Bar Association (WABA), alleged that floating such an association became imperative to prevent the executive arm from compromising and sabotaging the judiciary.

He suggested in response to a letter 14 Justices of the Supreme Court recently wrote to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad about their poor condition of services despite an annual allocation of N110 billion.

Responding to THISDAY’s inquiries, Falana said the executive “cannot stand a judiciary that is independent to the extent of ruling against the subversion of the rule of law, constitutional breaches, human rights abuse and official…