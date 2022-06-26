FG Set to Issue Prospecting Licences to Winners of Marginal Oilfields – THISDAYLIVE

*Pledges to meet OPEC’s production quota by August

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

After a long wait, the federal government, through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), yesterday said that it was set to issue Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL) to successful awardees of marginal fields in the 2020 bid round.

The commission noted that the move was in fulfilment of the promise made early this year, pursuant to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

A statement signed by the NUPRC Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, indicated that the event would hold on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is coming as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, at the weekend said the gap between Nigeria’s oil production and the quota given to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would be filled by August.

The marginal oil fields bid round, which commenced in 2020, had been bogged down by…