Investments from Nigerians Abroad will Help Economy to Grow  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the huge investments made in the country by Nigerians in Diaspora would help in no small measure in the survival of the nation’s economy.

The President has also praised the youth for excelling in their various callings at home and abroad, saying Nigeria would welcome inputs and investments from compatriots with international exposure for the economy to thrive.

President Buhari, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina,

spoke at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora, in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, on the sidelines of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He noted that with the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigerians abroad can now seamlessly contribute their quota to national development, especially in the areas of investments in the economy.

His words: ‘‘Our agriculture,…