My 100 Days in Office Has Been Bumpy, Good – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo yesterday said his first 100 days in office had been very bumpy, but good.

Soludo, who marked his first 100 days on office yesterday with a state-wide briefing, said he looked forward to better time ahead as governor of the state, while also pledging to fulfill every promise he made to the people of the state.

THISDAY however observed that in his over 30 minutes broadcast, the fight against insecurity topped the activities of the state government from March 17 when he was sworn in till date.

“We just clocked our first 100 days in office, as I and my deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim serve you as your governor and deputy governor.

“I am not a fan of marking 100 days in office. I prefer to give you annual report and we look forward to the first one in March next year.

“The last 100 days has been very bumpy and challenging. It has been a case of so far, so bumpy, but so…