Oyo APC Senatorial Aspirant, Nurudeen, Defects to Accord – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A senatorial aspirant for Oyo Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, Sunday resigned from the party and defected to Accord party.

The aspirant in a statement issued by his campaign organization, said he left the APC because of the undemocratic principles of the party.

Nurudeen had after the senatorial primary of the APC last month called on the leadership of the party to declare him as the winner as he scored the highest number of votes, 300, lamenting that the party refused to correct the injustice meted to him.

He disclosed that the decision to defect to Accord was taken after due consultations with his supporters across the 11 local government areas of the senatorial district, vowing to win the election under his new party.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform all and sundry of my membership resignation from the All Progressives…