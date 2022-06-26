PDP Accuses Adamu of Inciting Osun Electorate – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu of incitement in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, stressing that his incitement cannot save Governor Gboyega Oyetola from inevitable defeat in the July 16, 2022 poll.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described the statement by the APC National Chairman as reckless, irresponsible and a strong indication of APC’s aversion to a peaceful electoral process.

The main opposition party also described Adamu’s comments as a demonstration of the ruling party’s disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

“It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not warfare. Directing his party members to ‘go down to the trenches,’ in the Osun…