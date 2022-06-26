Zamfara Gov Directs Residents to Acquire Guns to Defend Themselves – THISDAYLIVE

*Orders CP to issue licences to citizens

*Bans motorcycles, shuts markets, filling stations in two LGs

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Miffed by what he termed the deteriorating security challenges in Zamfara State, Governor Mohammed Matawalle has directed residents of the state, particularly farmers, to acquire weapons to defend themselves against the prevailing activities of terrorists in the state.

Consequently, the governor has ordered the state commissioner of police to issue licences to residents who are willing and qualified to obtain guns to defend themselves against the marauding terrorists.

Matawalle, in a statement issued to journalists Sunday by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said the government would distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 emirates in the state for those willing to obtain such self-defence weapons.

He said the government has approved the immediate closure of all markets, filling stations…