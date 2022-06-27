430 Kebbi Pilgrims Airlifted to Saudi Arabia – THISDAYLIVE

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Four hundred and thirty Kebbi State pilgrims were yesterday airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj via Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

The pilgrims, comprising males and females from three local government areas of Jega, Bagudo and Dandi, before their departure around 1:15p.m., were addressed by the state Amir Hajj, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Over 2,000 pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s hajj from the state.

While addressing the pilgrims, Malami enjoined them to be careful with their passports and luggage, adding: “Don’t accept any other luggage from anybody and don’t give your luggage to any persons. Be vigilante and remember what happened to that little girl from Jigawa State.

“Be good ambassadors of Kebbi State. When you get to Saudi Arabia, conduct yourselves in the manner that Allah will accept your…