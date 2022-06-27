A’Ibom Monarch Raises the Alarm over  Terrorism in His Community – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

An Akwa Ibom Monarch, Obong Eteidung Ime Ukut Udoaka, has raised the alarm over a new wave of terrorism in his community.

Udoaka, who is the village head of Asanting community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government of the state, said that the crime has resulted in the wanton destruction of infrastructure and threat to life in the locality.

The Obong, who spoke to journalists at his palace yesterday, listed community infrasturcture that has been vandalised to include water project donated by Winners Chapel Church; palm oil mill built through self-help effort by the people and stealing of cows belonging to herdsmen in the area.

Udoaka alleged that trouble started in the village when one Ukeme Albert returned to the village and claimed to be the youth leader of Asanting village youth.

He alleged that Albert, who is now on the run, also accused him of selling a land in dispute to a church as well as the village electricity transformer to…