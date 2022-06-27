Anambra Cleric Declares ‘Operation Show Your PVC’ in Church – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The pastor of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Awka, Mr. Amaechi Nwachukwu yesterday declared operation-show-your-PVC in his church.

Amaechi had upon the commencement of Sunday service reminded members that he had the previous Sunday asked them to come to church with their permanent voter’s card (PVC) as proof of being eligible voters.

He asked all members who came with their PVCs to raise them up, but later refrained from sending those who had none away.

He told them: “I will not send you away because you do not have your PVCs, because I cannot stop you from benefiting from the blessings of God.

“But I want to let you know how important it is for you to have it and PVC is compulsory in this church. You cannot be complaining about bad government, yet not do anything to ensure a change.

“For all of you who do not have it, the registration for voter’s card has been extended, and that should afford you the opportunity to go and get…