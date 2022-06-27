Buhari Back in Abuja After Attending Commonwealth Meeting In Kigali – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja after after a four-day visit to Kigali, the Rwandan capital to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The President, who travelled on Wednesday after presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja around 1:04pm, and was received by top government officials including his Chief of Staff (CoS), Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

While in Kigali, President Buhari attended the official opening ceremony of CHOGM on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

He also held high-level bilateral discussions with other Commonwealth leaders, including the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and met with Nigerians living in Rwanda.

The President was accompanied on the trip…