CJN Muhammad Has Resigned, Say Sources – THISDAYLIVE

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad may have resigned on health grounds.

Two impeccable sources at the Supreme Court have anonymously confirmed to THISDAY that the CJN has resigned.

Last year, Justice Muhammad was reported to have travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to treat an undisclosed ailment.

His resignation comes on the heels of a protest letter by his brother justices of the Supreme Court over poor welfare service.

Details shortly….