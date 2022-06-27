For A Cleaner Earth, Lagos Waste Art Exhibition Opens in July – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba in collaboration with Loughborough University, UK is set to unveil a collection of waste art in Lagos on July 7. The show titled “A Creative Arts Intervention: A Research Exploration of waste as pigments in practice based PhD” was executed by Festus Iranlade Adeyemi, a PhD research student in the School of Design and Creative Arts, Loughborough University, UK and a lecturer at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba, Lagos on a study leave.

The show is part of the campaign and education on a cleaner environment in Lagos. According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, Lagos state generates over 14,000 metric tonnes of refuse on a daily basis out of which 2,2250 tonnes are plastic waste. Efforts by Nigerian lawmakers to make a law to prohibit the use of plastic bags are yet to be productive….