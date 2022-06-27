Get Guns and Defend Yourselves, Matawalle Tells Zamfara People – THISDAYLIVE

*Instructs CP to issue licences to willing citizens

*Shuts markets, filling stations in two council areas

*Orders security forces to shoot on sight okada riders in restricted areas

*Terrorists allegedly ban political activities in Kaduna communities

*Ortom attributes FG’s inability to curtail killings to hidden agenda

*Uzodimma grants 10 days amnesty to bandits, says they’ll face bombardment thereafter

* Kidnapped Catholic Priest found dead in Edo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, George Okoh in Makurdi, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Confronted with a seemingly helpless situation, Zamfara State Governor, Mohammed Matawalle, has resorted to self-help, directing residents of the state, particularly farmers, to acquire guns to defend themselves against marauding terrorists/bandits.

Matawalle ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state to issue licences to residents willing…