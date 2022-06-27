Immigration Affirms Alleged Kidney Donor is 21 Years Old – THISDAYLIVE

*Says due process followed in application, issuance

*Declares no contact yet from UK Govt

*Ebonyi promises to contact family of alleged donor

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday affirmed that David Nwamini who was alleged to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice is 21 years old and not 15 as claimed by him. The date on his issued Birth Certificate, reads, 12 October, 2000.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Idris Jere told THISDAY that due process was followed to the latter because the said donor brought supporting documents during the application process that put his age at 21.

This was just as Ebonyi State yesterday said it was reaching out to the family of the alleged organ donor to the senator’s ailing daughter.

Jere said documents like his National Population…