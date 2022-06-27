Judge Me with My Track Records as Vice President – THISDAYLIVE

* Aligns with S’Court ruling on Electoral Act

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

With the publications of personal particulars of all candidates for the Presidential and National Assembly candidates concluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to judge him with his track records as the nation’s former vice-president.

This is as he has aligned with the Supreme Court judgment on the Electoral Act, saying it was part of the process to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

In a statement yesterday, Atiku, said, “Our assets in this campaign are my track records of performance, when I served as vice-president between 1999 and 2007.

“The second asset is the policy document that details the work plan of what we shall do to rescue Nigeria back to her glorious heights. Above all, my attributes as a unifier and bridge-builder will stand us in…