Nestlé Nigeria Empowers More Rural Women Across Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

In keeping with its desire to help more rural women in Nigeria build financial security and improve their standard of living, Nestlé Nigeria has held the fourth phase of the Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Project in Port Harcourt.

An additional 50 beneficiaries from the South-south region of the country, selected from the company’s value chain, were inducted into the program at a ceremony that included several training sessions.

Speaking at the training and induction session in Port Harcourt, Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Khaled Ramadan, said: “Nestlé is happy to fulfil our promise of expanding the Project to reach more women in other parts of Nigeria.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far by the 150 currently benefiting from the project. The beneficiaries who currently enjoy the training and mentorship provided by Nestlé and her implementation partners – FDConsults, are reporting faster…