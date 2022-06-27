Nigeria’s Qualification for Men’s Relays Hangs in the Balance  – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Benin City

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the men’s 4x100m relay at the Commonwealth Games scheduled to hold next month in Birmingham, United Kingdom now hangs in the balance after the country’s quartet failed to crack the minimum 37.50secs that would have moved the team to comfort zone.

On the final day of the Commonwealth Games and World Championships Trials in Benin City yesterday, the Nigerian quartet ran a dismal 38.84secs to win the race with both Ghana and Benin Republic teams trailing. The victory could not be celebrated as the time failed to meet expectations of athletics aficionados including Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, the Nigerian sprint relay team had ran encouraging 38.38secs to give impression that the lads were capable of lowering the time further. Nigeria moved above South Africa to be in the 16th spot.

But at press time last night, Nigeria…