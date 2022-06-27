Rand Merchant Bank Pledges to Partner Nigeria on Trade Facilitation – THISDAYLIVE

Rand Merchant Bank has promised that it would continue to partner and support Nigeria’s government towards ensuring that the country becomes a hub for trade in the continent.

The Co-Head, Banking Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, Taiwo Shote, said this as part of his contribution on a recent panel with the theme, “Implementing a 21st century trade economy: The challenge of transforming Nigeria into Africa’s business hub.”The panel was part of the GTR Trade conference, one of the world’s leading trade finance events.

“As a bank, we intend to find ways to continuously partner and support the government in Nigeria becoming a hub for African trade,” Shote explained.

Trade facilitation has been highlighted as a key objective in the country’s mission to boost economic growth.

To support this, Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment had announced a group of policies aimed at promoting the nation as an African trade and investment…