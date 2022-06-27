‘Refrain from Granting Frivolous Injunctions’, CJN Warns  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has harped on the need for Justices and Judges handling election matters to show a high level of independence, and not bow to external pressure and influences in their adjudication of electoral matters.

Justice Muhammad, who noted that Nigeria’s development is tied to a sustainable democracy which is anchored on a credible electoral process, stressed that the Judiciary play a crucial role just as the electoral umpire, in ensuring free, credible and peaceful elections.

To this end he warned Judges against being partisan, or allowing themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish ends, thereby ridiculing the Judiciary.

“In the light of the above and as we approach the election year, I must emphasise that the Judiciary must not be drawn into the black hole of political expediency, as Judges are not willing tools to be exploited by the whims and…