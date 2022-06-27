Udi, Awgu Communities Thank Ugwuanyi for Peace, ESUT VC – THISDAYLIVE

The people of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday paid a thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in their community after two decades of crisis.

Led by the Traditional Ruler of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community, HRH, Igwe Justice Ken Ezeike, the people expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for salvaging them and bringing peace and succour to them through the creation of the autonomous community.

They also appreciated Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Ezeike as the traditional ruler of the newly created autonomous community as well as the appointment of the Monarch as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Udi Local Government Area.

Speaking, a statement quoted Ezeike to have stressed that Ugwuanyi’s intervention did not only bring peace to their community, but also opened the door for development and progress.

He added that what the governor did for them was divine,…