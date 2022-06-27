Union Kicks against Buhari’s Health Sector Reform Initiative – THISDAYLIVE

* Demands end to discriminatory practices

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Health workers, under the auspices of the National Union of Allied Health Professionals (NAUHP), have expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the Presidential Committee on Health Sector Reform chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The union demanded the the reconstitution of presidential committee to include representatives of other healthcare professionals and health sector unions.

The healthcare workers, made up of professionals in the Pharmacy, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography, Dietetics, Dental Technology, Occupational Therapy, Health Information Management, Nutrition, Medical Social work, Speech Therapy, Optometry, Clinical Psychology, Prosthetics/Orthotics, Medical Physics and Audiology, said the constitution of the presidential commitee was skewed in favour of medical doctors to the exclusion of other health care workers.

The workers…