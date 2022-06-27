We ‘ll Continue to Enjoy Peace in Warri, Says Olu of Warri – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has again assured the people in his domain that peace will continue to reign in Warri, Delta State.

The monarch gave the assurance at the weekend when he hosted the 3rd edition of the ‘Ghigho Aghofen’ ceremony for the Omadina community in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The carnival-like and colourful ceremony was hosted at the Olu’s Palace in Warri amid cultural display from various ethnic nationalities residing in the oil-rich kingdom.

Some of the ethnic nationalities that participated in the event included the Urhobos, Ilajes, Binis, Esans, Yorubas, Ijaws, Isokos, Igalas, Ibos among others.

Ghigho Aghofen, which means ‘Palace Watch’, is a ceremony that ushers in one of the indigenous Itsekiri communities to keep watch over the Warri Kingdom, and was initiated by the king in 2021 shortly when he ascended the throne.

The aim, accordingly, is to promote…