Action Alliance Asks Court to Restrain INEC from Listing APC, Tinubu on Ballot – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA) has asked a Federal High Court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ballot of the 2023 presidential election.

The AA has equally asked the court for another order restraining the electoral umpire from accepting the name of Senator Bola Tinubu as the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming presidential election.

The plaintiff, in the Writ of Summon marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/954/2022, predicated its request on the claim that both the APC and its presidential candidate, Tinubu, are not qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election on alleged forgery committed by Tinubu in 1999.

The suit filed on behalf of the plaintiff by its lawyer, Mr Upkai Ukairo, claimed that Tinubu forged the University of Chicago certificate he submitted in 1999 in aid of his qualification for the 1999 governorship election in Lagos…