Ariwoola Emerges Acting CJN After Muhammad is Forced Out – THISDAYLIVE

•Don’t let Nigerians lose confidence in judiciary, Buhari warns Supreme Court justices

•NBA links resignation to frosty relations with colleagues

•Atiku commends ex-chief justice, Makinde congratulates successor

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday, emerged acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) after President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office on him. Ariwoola’s emergence followed the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad, who was allegedly forced out of office in the wake of allegations bordering on corruption.

Buhari warned the Supreme Court justices against any act that could make Nigerians lose confidence in the judiciary as the country prepared for national elections next year.

But the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said despite the cordial working relationship between the Bar and the Bench under Muhammad, it was impossible to consider his resignation…