Bandits Invade Adiya Farm, Rustle 200 Cows, 180 Rams in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday invaded Adiya farm located behind Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto , carting away no fewer than 200 cows and 180 rams.

The farm which is 10 kilometres from Sokoto metropolis is owned by a business mogul Dr Abdullahi Adiya.

Addressing newsmen and security agencies at the site, Dr Adiya said he left the farm around 12:30am but received a destress call by one of his staff that armed bandits invaded the farm early hours of today and went away with scores of animals.

He lamented that what he laboured for many years had been taken away by criminals.

He noted that some people had paid for some rams and cows in preparation for the forth coming Sallah celebration.

He further disclosed that the farm had about 100 workers, stressing that the criminals meant to cripple his business and take some people off job .

He maintained that if the farm which is just…