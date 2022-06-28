Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu Bail – THISDAYLIVE

* Says application abuse of court process

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, turned down the bail request by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako, in turning down the bail application, described it as an abuse of court process, stating that the court cannot continue to litigate on issues it had earlier ruled on.

Kanu had, in a fresh application, prayed the court to release him on bail, pending the determination of his trial on alleged treasonable felony.

The secessionist agitator, who is standing trial on a seven-count charge of alleged treasonable felony, pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which his lead lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the court to admit him to bail.

He was first arraigned in 2016 alongside four others and was admitted to bail on health ground.

The court had released him in 2017 after he secured a bail…