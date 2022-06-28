Days of Drug Abuse Are Numbered in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Says scourge portends danger for young people, undermines security

•NDLEA begins radical reforms to provide treatment, care, rehabilitation of addicts, seizes 30,000kgs of drugs in Ondo

•MTN pledges support

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has assessed the current war being waged against illicit drugs in the country and declared that the days of drug abuse were numbered in Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, on the occasion of the 2022 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking which had as its theme: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises,” Osinbajo flayed the prevailing menace of drug abuse in Nigeria, which he said portends grave consequences for young people and undermines the security of the country.

He, however said the nation was winning the drug war, adding that the days of the scourge of drug abuse and…